Gun found in student’s backpack at elementary school in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A gun was found inside a student’s backpack at a Starkville elementary school.

The incident happened this morning at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary.

A student saw something on the school bus and reported it to administrators.

Educators found the backpack and cleared the room before finding the gun.

Staff and school resource officers followed district procedures.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No arrest has been made, and no threats were made.

In a statement, the school district said there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the school campus in the coming days out of an abundance of caution.

