Gun, meth seized during Prentiss County traffic stop

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth man faces multiple charges after being arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

David Neal Mullins, 52, is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Firearm, Careless Driving, No Insurance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department discovered meth during the traffic stop prompting the arrest.

Police went on to seize a pickup truck and a rifle from Mullins.

Mullins is released on a $12,500 bond.

Prentiss County Narcotics is handling the case.