NASA’s new lunar rover will search for water on the moon
NASA wants to send a woman and a man to the moon in 2024 — but it needs to find water first
- Advertisement -
37M ago
Gunman opens fire in Georgia Walmart before killing himself
A man who fired shots inside a Walmart store in Georgia early Saturday has died after he turned the gun on himself, police said
43M ago
Millions in California facing fire danger, “diablo winds” and more blackouts
Weather forecasts called for record strong winds to lash much of the region over the weekend, with some gusts hitting 85 mph
1H ago
Bernie Sanders compares the ultra-wealthy to drug addicts
Sanders sat down with CBS News during a swing through Iowa aimed at ending corporate greed
1H ago
The legacy of Prohibition, 100 years later
The rise in the federal government’s powers of policing and surveillance, historians say, was born in the Volstead Act, which enforced the law prohibiting alcohol sales in the U.S.
2H ago