Gunman shoots Lyft driver after making her crawl into woods

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Lyft driver in Mississippi’s capital city was forced to crawl into the woods, where she was shot and her car stolen. News outlets report that the driver was in surgery Tuesday afternoon after the passenger opened fire and took her vehicle. Police say the driver picked up the passenger in Byram and drove him to an address in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the assailant took the driver from the car and into a wooded area and shot her. Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night and charged him with carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.