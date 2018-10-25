Guns in America: Time interviews people on all sides of the issue

This week marks 50 years since the Gun Control Act of 1968 was signed into law. Since then, the debate over guns has been one of the most politically charged of our time. Time magazine’s latest issue takes a close look at the issue by talking to people on all sides, including gunshot victims, gun owners and enthusiasts, emergency room doctors, and policymakers responsible for finding solutions. French artist JR, who traveled the country to photograph and film 245 people, and Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the issue.