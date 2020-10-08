Guntown teens arrested for underage drinking at a bonfire

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Nearly 100 teens are busted at an alcohol fueled bonfire party in Guntown.

Now, the adult there is facing more than a dozen charges.

41-year-old Andrea Jones is charged with 14 counts of violation of the Social Host Law.

Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control agents say they were tipped off about the October third party.

Agents and Lee County deputies watched the County Road 773 property and then went in to make arrests.

14 minors were arrested for possession of alcohol. They were all 15-18-years-old.