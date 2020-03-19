Gyms are live streaming workouts during the coronavirus outbreak

The majority of gym chains across the U.S. closed their doors this week to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Now, fitness centers including Orangetheory, Gold’s Gym, Blink Fitness, Crunch Fitness, LA Fitness, Life Time Fitness, Equinox, 24 Hour Fitness and others will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Working up a sweat and staying healthy while stuck at home can be difficult — but not impossible. Fitness studios have come up with a creative solution to keep you moving: live-streamed and recorded digital classes you can join from anywhere.

Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness is hosting Facebook Live sessions weekdays at 8 a.m. ET. The fitness chain will host virtual workouts, give tips to stay motivated and answer fitness questions from the comments.

“Just because we have to stay in doesn’t mean we can’t stay active. Let us bring the gym to YOU,” The company said. “Together, we’re virtually unstoppable!”

Get Up & Blink! Join us live at 8 am M – F as we host virtual workouts, dish out tips to stay motivated, and answer your fitness questions. Together, we’re virtually unstoppable! Posted by Blink Fitness on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Orangetheory

Orangetheory is sharing a new 30-minute workout video each day, featuring some of its most popular coaches from around the world. According to the fitness center, the workouts don’t require any special equipment, but may feature everyday household items.

Orangetheory’s first at-home workout was designed to help alleviate stress and elevate your mood.

“Just because we can’t meet in the studio, doesn’t mean we aren’t committed to helping you achieve More Life,” the company wrote on its website.

Peloton

For the next 90 days, Peloton is offering its app to new users for free. Even if you don’t have the bike, the app has yoga, meditation, strength, stretching, bodyweight cardio and strength training exercises. According to the company, all you need is a mat to get started.

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is offering a variety of digital workouts for free through the end of May. Its app offers over 600 audio and video workouts.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is live streaming “Work-Ins” at 7 p.m. ET every day on Facebook. The company said its trainers, and occasionally surprise celebrity guests, will lead the 20-minute workouts, which are free for everyone.

Home Work-In Day 2 We are bringing the gym to you with our Home Work-Ins FREE for EVERYONE. Join us again on Facebook Live Tuesday at 7pm ET for another in-home workout because we know that staying healthy means staying active. United We Move. Posted by Planet Fitness on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Crunch Fitness

All Crunch Fitness members, regardless of membership tier, will now have free access to the Crunch Live platform, which offers offer 100 workouts that can be streamed on phones, tablets or TVs. The app has a variety of workouts, including dance, yoga and kickboxing.

Life Time

Life Time announced Thursday “Classes on Demand,” a way for members and non-members across the country to stream cardio, strength and yoga classes for free. New classes are added every day and include kickboxing, barre, guided meditations and more.

305 Fitness

305 Fitness is offering cardio dance live streams twice a day on YouTube. The sessions are held at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET, and are hosted by the founder of the studio, Sadie Kurzban.

“Social distancing doesn’t have to be boring,” the gym said on Facebook.

Barry’s Bootcamp

Barry’s Bootcamp is hosting 20-minute bodyweight workouts live on Instagram for free. On Tuesday, its 9 a.m. PDT workout was hosted by CEO Joey Gonzalez, and ithe 12 p.m. PDT workout was led by VP of Curriculum Chris Hudson.

CorePower Yoga



CorePower Yoga is offering free access to a limited collection of online yoga and meditation classes while studios are closed. “What’s important to remember right now is that our yoga practice is always there for us – wherever we are,” the company said.