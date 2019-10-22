H&R Agri-Power hosts groundbreaking ceremony

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Lowndes County business celebrated the groundbreaking of a new facility and new jobs coming with it.

H&R Agri-Power is moving to a 3,600 square-foot facility and will hire more than 30 new employees.

The company specializes in farm equipment and hopes the new building will better serve the community.

The business will be on South Frontage road in Lowndes County.

President Wayne Hunt said it is all about location.

“It’s a perfect place. The traffic very good traffic, good visibility. Its location, location location for us, and where you can be seen easily accessible. Things like that. Farm machinery is big today. Somebodies big, somebodies little. We sell everything from trimmers to $500,000 combines. That’s our store. We are pretty versatile,” said Hunt.

The goal is to have the building up and running by the summer of 2020.