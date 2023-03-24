Habitat for Humanity dedicates homes to two families in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two families now have homes to call their own, after a lot of sweat, equity, and help from volunteers.

Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity held dedication ceremonies for two homes, side-by-side, on Nelle Street in Tupelo.

The homes are built on land donated by the city for the Habitat homes.

Both families have worked hard on other Habitat homes, as well as their own homes. The new homeowners said they are thrilled and ready to move in.

“It’s awesome, great, a blessing. We’ve never been in a home before. We always lived in an apartment so this is great,” said Turkesa Sellers, the homeowner.

“I don’t know, so happy, so grateful,” said Promise Tucker.

The homeowners will have a no-interest loan. A third Habitat home on the same block will be dedicated in early summer.

