Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Latest Home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mom and her family will soon be moving into a new home.

Habit for Humanity in Starkville held a groundbreaking on Sunday, to celebrate what’s to come.

Breaking ground means a new start to a foundation.

In this case, it’s the beginning of a new home for the Rice family.

Friends and family gathered in support of Starkville’s Habitat for Humanity construction work that started on Sunday.

Homeowner, Erica Rice, says she is already thinking about all of the memories that will made here.

“It’s makes me feel really good, like I’m so thankful for everybody that came out today to help start my new journey and it’s a wonderful feeling. This is like the good part, the beginning of everything.”

It takes the habitat team an average of three months to build a house.

Students from Rockford, Illinois, along with eight other volunteers are lending their hands to help complete the structure.

Project Manager John Breazeale says working with families is more than just building a house, it’s building a forever friendship.

“That’s part of the payback of the process is being able to interact with the homeowners, get to know them and realize that yeah, this does make a difference.”

“I think Erica is just overjoyed, and that’s a fun thing to see. She’s probably gonna cry a little, but just watching it happen, and I’m really so happy for her.”

As for the Rice family, a bigger place and more room for everyone to enjoy is a something she and her children are looking forward to.

“They’re excited because they’re gonna have their own rooms and more space and we can just be free. It’s ours, so that’s the good about it.”

The home is set to be complete by May.