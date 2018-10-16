Hail State Hoops Named Preseason SEC Favorites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP / WCBI) – Mississippi State is the favorite to repeat as Southeastern Conference women’s basketball champions this season.

The Bulldogs made it to the national championship game last season. Mississippi State 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan is the lopsided favorite to win SEC player of the year honors.

A panel of SEC and national media members voted on the predictions, released on Tuesday.

2018-19 SEC Media Preseason Poll

Order of Finish

Mississippi State South Carolina Tennessee Georgia Missouri Texas A&M Kentucky Auburn LSU Alabama Arkansas Florida Vanderbilt Ole Miss

Player of the Year

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Preseason All-SEC

Calyia Robinson, Georgia

Anriel Howard, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Alexis Jennings, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M