Hail State Hoops Named Preseason SEC Favorites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP / WCBI) – Mississippi State is the favorite to repeat as Southeastern Conference women’s basketball champions this season.
The Bulldogs made it to the national championship game last season. Mississippi State 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan is the lopsided favorite to win SEC player of the year honors.
A panel of SEC and national media members voted on the predictions, released on Tuesday.
2018-19 SEC Media Preseason Poll
Order of Finish
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Missouri
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- LSU
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss
Player of the Year
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Preseason All-SEC
Calyia Robinson, Georgia
Anriel Howard, Mississippi State
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Alexis Jennings, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M