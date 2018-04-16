HailState Hoops to be Honored During Super Bulldog Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – A historic season by SEC champion and NCAA national finalist Mississippi State women’s basketball will be celebrated during Super Bulldog Weekend presented by Stand Up Mississippi.
On Friday, a celebration of the 2017-18 season will be held in downtown StarkVegas starting at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will ride on a fire truck down Main Street to City Hall, where a ceremony recognizing the team’s accomplishments will be held.
The Bulldogs then head to Dudy Noble Field where Vic Schaefer will throw out the first pitch prior to the Diamond Dawgs’ 6:30 p.m. series opener against Arkansas. The CSpire Gillom and Howell trophies will be presented to Victoria Vivians and Quinndary Weatherspoon, respectively, prior to the game.
A team recognition will be held during Friday’s baseball game and again on Saturday at Nusz Park as part of softball’s 1 p.m. contest against Florida. Prior to that game, seniors Roshunda Johnson, Blair Schaefer, Vivians and Morgan William will throw out the first pitch.
Hail State Hoops caps the weekend at Davis Wade Stadium, where they will sign autographs on the north concourse from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and then be recognized on the field during halftime of the Spring Game. Posters will be available to be signed, and outside items will not be allowed.
Schaefer’s squad won a nation’s-best 37 games en route to winning the program’s first Southeastern Conference championship and advancing to the national championship game for the second-straight year.
MSU earned its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after going 30-0 in the regular season, the first SEC team to go undefeated in the regular season in 20 years. The Bulldogs went on to win 32-straight games to begin the year, the second-longest win streak in league history.