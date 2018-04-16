HailState Hoops to be Honored During Super Bulldog Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – A historic season by SEC champion and NCAA national finalist Mississippi State women’s basketball will be celebrated during Super Bulldog Weekend presented by Stand Up Mississippi.

On Friday, a celebration of the 2017-18 season will be held in downtown StarkVegas starting at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will ride on a fire truck down Main Street to City Hall, where a ceremony recognizing the team’s accomplishments will be held.

The Bulldogs then head to Dudy Noble Field where Vic Schaefer will throw out the first pitch prior to the Diamond Dawgs’ 6:30 p.m. series opener against Arkansas. The CSpire Gillom and Howell trophies will be presented to Victoria Vivians and Quinndary Weatherspoon, respectively, prior to the game.

A team recognition will be held during Friday’s baseball game and again on Saturday at Nusz Park as part of softball’s 1 p.m. contest against Florida. Prior to that game, seniors Roshunda Johnson , Blair Schaefer , Vivians and Morgan William will throw out the first pitch.

Hail State Hoops caps the weekend at Davis Wade Stadium, where they will sign autographs on the north concourse from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and then be recognized on the field during halftime of the Spring Game. Posters will be available to be signed, and outside items will not be allowed.

Schaefer’s squad won a nation’s-best 37 games en route to winning the program’s first Southeastern Conference championship and advancing to the national championship game for the second-straight year.

MSU earned its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after going 30-0 in the regular season, the first SEC team to go undefeated in the regular season in 20 years. The Bulldogs went on to win 32-straight games to begin the year, the second-longest win streak in league history.