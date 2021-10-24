Halloween came early for some families in Starkville

The Starkville Community Market held its second annual Halloween Market

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville Community Market held its second annual Halloween Market that left families and vendors thrilled.

“It kind of feels like a sense of normalcy because I’ve done this pre-COVID and it was just great and then now people are able to come back out and kind of see what I have, Nature in a Jar, which is self-care,” said Vendor Shundrell Mcullan.

. A costume parade brought kids out in their spooky and spectacular outfits to circle the park grounds; there was even a parade for pers.

“The Halloween market is something that started out of COVID that one of those great things that we’re like we should do that pandemic or no pandemic so as we had our fall season this year we were sure to plan our Halloween market,” said main street director Paige Watson.

Watson said aside from seeing kids and pets in creative costumes, there were more things to catch the communities attention.

“The market has a healthy trick or treating at our farmers market vendors, we have pumpkin painting, and some inflatables so we’re excited about that,” said Watson.

Getting the community together after a year of not being able to gather was one of the main focuses for this market, and for those to come.

“It’s just great to kind of get back in the swing of having our events as often and frequently as we do and this is a perfect kind of introduction to our pumpkin palooza that will be happening on Thursday night,” said Watson.

The Market is in Starkville at the fire station park each week. Watson anticipates an even bigger turnout for the Halloween Market 2022.