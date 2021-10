Halloween story time at Fire Station Park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Little ghosts, goblins, princesses, and other cute characters got an early start on Halloween fun. The Starkville Public Library hosted “Storytime and Trunk-or-Treat” Wednesday afternoon at Fire Station Park. Children listened in on a spooky story then visited booths set up throughout the park to get some sweet treats. More than 30 children participated in the event.