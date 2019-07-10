Hamburger and hot dog buns recalled for plastics-choking hazard

Flowers Food, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery goods in U.S., is recalling baked goods including hamburger and hot dog buns and dinner rolls sold by retailers including Walmart, Aldi, Publix and Piggly Wiggly because they may contain pieces of hard plastic that pose a choking hazard.

The Thomasville, Georgia-based food producer initiated the recall after discovering pieces of hard plastic in production equipment, the company said Tuesday in a news release. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The products being recalled were distributed to retailers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Consumers were urged to throw out the recalled products or return to the place of purchase. Consumers can call the company’s consumer relations center at (866) 245-8921 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

The recall involves the following products, including the UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products: