HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI0 – A Hamilton family is asking for help finding a loved one that has not been seen in several days.

Antoine “Tony” Lindsey left Baptist Golden Triangle on Friday evening.

He wore a black shirt, pants, and shoes.

Lindsey is about 5’7 inches tall with light green eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.

Lindsey’s family believes he has a medical condition that needs attention.