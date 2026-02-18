Hamilton family reflects over Matthew Wade’s life

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hamilton family is still mourning the loss of their loved one.

Tragedy struck the Wades this past weekend.

Valentine’s Day morning, Hamilton Native Matthew Wade and his girlfriend Kateryna Tovmash were killed in North Carolina.

Wade was a brother, a son, an uncle, and a servant of his community.

“He was the type of person who would take a bullet for you if he didn’t know you … no matter who you were or what you did. He was just a real kind-hearted person,” said Megan Wade, Matthew’s sister.

The U.S. solider and his girlfriend were killed at in Tovmash’s home in Vass, North Carolina.

The 28-year old was stationed at Fort Bragg.

“The whole thing was senseless,” said Courtney Miller, Matthew’s older sister.

Wade’s siblings say it still feels unreal.

Before joining the army in Spring 2023, Wade also served with the Aberdeen Police Department and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

Beyond the uniforms, his sisters said Wade brought joy to the family.

“He was quite the prankster. He would never let you be sad,” said Megan.

“Courtney and Matt would always team up on us because we’re the youngest,” said Morgan Wade, Matthew’s sister.

Wade was the second oldest of five.

And though that number has decreased, his sisters say they will forever cherish the memories.

“He was definitely really great with kids … such a good uncle to all of our children,” said Morgan.

“He would’ve been a great father one day,” said Megan.

“I’m just lucky to have those memories with him. I was lucky to have had him as a brother,” said Courtney.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet for Wade.

The suspect, Caleb Fosnaugh, was arrested later that Saturday.

A GoFundMe was started to help cover Tovmash’s services.

