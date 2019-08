ALABAMA (WCBI)- A crash in Alabama claims the life of a young Hamilton, Mississippi woman.

Alabama State Troopers say Scottie Logan, 23, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor trailer.

The accident happened just after noon Thursday on I-22 near the 43 mile marker. Troopers say that’s about three miles west of Carbon Hill.

Troopers say Logan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.