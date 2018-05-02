Hamilton’s Baseball Team Prepares For Stringer

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Hamilton looks to continue their winning ways into the post season.

The Hamilton Lions baseball team are deep into the heart of post season play right now. The Lions have been led by seven seniors all season long, and the team says the season has been a good one for them.

“We started out kind of slow,” said outfielder Jacob Jaudon. “But we are really on the home stretch as far that late season grind getting our cuts and our reps in, and we are playing really good ball.”

“We were up and down early,” said head coach Lewis Earnest. “Weren’t playing very well early. Had several injuries, but once we started getting guys healthy and getting into the meat of the season, we started playing a lot better.”

The Lions won the Region 6-1a division title this season, and have had to travel long distances to play games being reclassified in the 1a south half division.

“It’s just another place to go honestly,” said pitcher Nick Harmon. “Because we love the bus rides. We love them because it’s just more chemistry and more bonding, and it lets us know more about each other.”

“It was kind of fun on the way because we enjoy bus rides,” Jaudon said. “And it’s kind of a team bonding, team chemistry, but as far we get down there, four-hour trip it’s no big deal. we are ready to play ball against anyone and everyone.”

While the Lions have had to travel a long distance, the team is taking care of business winning fourteen straight games.

“I honestly feel like we are peaking well at the right time,” Harmon said. “And it’s good we are peaking at this time, especially when we are about to go deep into the heart of the playoffs.”

After playoff series wins over Leake County and Salem, the Lions prepare for Stringer this week, and head coach Lewis Earnest hopes his team can continue to play better.

“Last round of the regular season and first round of the playoffs you get kind of weaker teams,” Earnest said. “And teams intend to play down to the level of competition, and that’s kind of been the problem. Hopefully we will come back around where we were the last couple of week of the season.”

The Lions will host game one against Stringer on Thursday at 6 p.m.