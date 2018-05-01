Handful of drug arrests made in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are accused of having drugs in a home across the street from a school.

Kenneth Glenn Cook, 53, and Candace Nicole Pierce, 32, are both charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the Smithville duo was arrested Monday.

Deputies seized 15 grams of ICE from Cook, who has a criminal history.

Other charges are possible.

In an unrelated case, Johnnie Lee Drake, 64, is arrested after deputies are called to his home by a utility company.

Sheriff Cantrell says the workers were there to shut off Drake’s power and requested help from law enforcement.

When the deputy arrived he found meth at the scene.

Drake is charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.