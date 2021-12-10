Happy 204th Birthday to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi celebrates a milestone today turning 204.

That’s right it’s the state’s birthday.

The Magnolia State was admitted into the union on December 10, 1817.

To mark the occasion we will tell you some interesting facts about Mississippi…

Natchez was the first state capital but it was moved to Jackson in 1822.

Mississippi has an official state fossil. It’s the Eastern oyster. The state reptile is the American alligator and the state butterfly is the spicebush butterfly.