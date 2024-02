Happy birthday, Juice Kiffin

Juice Kiffin, the Ole Miss Rebels’ unofficial mascot (and head football coach Lane Kiffin’s dog), turned three years old on Thursday.

Whether the yellow labrador is fetching tees after kickoffs, greeting his fans on gameday through the Walk of Champions, trolling others on social media, or wearing ear muff for fireworks protection, Juice is always incredibly busy being a good boy on the sidelines.

Who knows what year three will bring?