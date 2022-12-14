Happy Christmas Fund continues at Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (WCBI) – It will be a happy Christmas for hundreds of children in Lowndes County thanks to donations from the Columbus Air Force Base community.

Volunteers from the Base gathered Wednesday morning for the final phase of the “Happy Christmas Fund.”

The fund is named in honor of George “Happy” Irby. When he waited tables at the CAFB, Irby would save his tips to buy clothing for children in need at Christmastime. He started the effort in the 1950s and the tradition continued after his death in 2009.

Wednesday volunteers folded, boxed, and wrapped brand-new clothes to be delivered to children across the county.

Some, like Amanda Mucha, have been participating for many years.

“I take my kids to do the shopping with me at Walmart, and then I enjoy coming here to wrap up what we’ve picked up for them,” Mucha said.

More than 300 children will receive gifts this year. They are all from schools in Columbus and Lowndes County.

