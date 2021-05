HARMONTOWN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Harmontown man is arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle there.

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said 24-year-old Michael Edward Speed was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

The investigation began on May 6, after a call came in regarding the stolen vehicle.

That vehicle has now been returned to the victim.

Speed was given a $2,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge and is being held at the Lafayette County Jail.