Harold Harris sworn is as new West Point Assistant Chief

The West Point Police Department is bolstering its ranks.

The department swore in a new Assistant Chief and two new officers today (Thursday).

Newly minted Assistant Chief Harold Harris is a 25-year law enforcement veteran.

He has a number of goals for the department.

He wants to train young officers and give them the tools they need for a successful law enforcement career.

He also wants to continue the department’s emphasis on community policing

He knows that it is a two-way street.

“So, I got to see a lot. And, a lot of what I didn’t see was community involvement. Here in West Point, you have a lot of people who want to do the right thing and want what’s right for our children and for the community. So, I think from the churches, from the schools, from the parents, from the children, and from the law enforcement standpoint, I see us working together,” said Harris.

Harris’s career has included stints with a Railroad Police Department and in Memphis.

