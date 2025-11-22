Harrisburg and Mid-South partner for local food giveaway in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Harrisburg Baptist Church is helping hundreds of families the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The church has partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank and will distribute five hundred food boxes on Saturday morning, November 22.

It all takes place at Harrisburg Baptist Church, on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The start time is 9 am, but if cars are lined up early, the distribution could begin earlier.

Dalton Middleton is a deacon at the Southern Baptist church and said the food box giveaway is an opportunity for the church to help many families before Thanksgiving.

“We will always have the needy, and we recognize that. I was talking with a lady, her family has passed away, and she gets a little under $1,000 a month, a small amount of SNAP benefits. This makes a big difference, and we want people to show up,” said HBC Deacon Dalton Middleton.

Those receiving food must have a valid ID. It all starts at 9 am, at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo.

