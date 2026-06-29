Harrisburg Baptist Church to hold Connect Camps in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of kids will spend their weekdays at Harrisburg Baptist Church, which is hosting “Connect Camps.’

The camp is for pre-k through sixth grade and features fun activities, such as recreation, skill-building games, and Bible studies.

Connect Camps brings its staff to the host church, so campers get the experience without having to leave home for a week.

Harrisburg Baptist Church has hosted Connect Camps for several years now, and staff members say they see students not only have a great time, but also learn about the joy of following Jesus.

It also takes a lot of volunteers from the host church to pull off Connect Camps. Church members also sponsor scholarships for campers.

Connect Camps runs all day through Friday.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more…

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