Harrisburg Baptist provides food boxes to those in need

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo residents who were in need of groceries made sure to stop by a local church last Saturday.

Harrisburg Baptist Church gave out food boxes on Saturday morning, March 7. The church partners with the Mid-South Food Bank several times a year for the food giveaway.

All the people had to do was show up and fill out some paperwork. The church had a team of volunteers on hand to greet each vehicle and put the boxes of food in the car.

Parkgate Pregnancy Center also provided items such as diapers and baby formula.

“You get in our parking lot and come through the line, none of that will change, except if you notice there is a portico behind me, we will set up our boxes there, our people will be dry,, there is no need for you to get out of your car, if it does rain, we have a rain plan engaged already, don’t let that stop you, we look forward to serving you rain or shine,” said Harrisburg Missions Pastor Clay Anthony.

Harrisburg Baptist Church is located at 4675 Cliff Gookin in Tupelo.

