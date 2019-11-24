Harry Morton, founder of Pink Taco, has died at 38

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Morton was 38.

Morton was found unconscious in his home in Beverly Hills by his younger brother, according to People. Morton was pronounced dead at the scene, according a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department. The cause of death is not currently known.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” according to a statement from the restaurant. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Morton is the son of Peter Morton, who co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe and Hotel chain. His grandfather is Arnie Morton, the founder of Morton’s The Steakhouse. Morton also formerly owned The Viper Room, a live music venue co-founded by Johnny Depp along with his 21 Jump Street co-star Sal Jenco.

Morton used to date actress Lindsay Lohan and has also been romantically linked to Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston and Paris Hilton.

Harry Morton seen une 2, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty