Taylor Swift on “Lover” and haters
The 10-time Grammy-winner – the highest-paid celebrity on the planet – opens up about songwriting, family, critics, the sale of her back catalog, and the quality of forgiveness
18H ago
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment adding charges
Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress to testify
updated 30M ago
How musicians, industry and Congress united behind new law
The groundbreaking Music Modernization Act helps artists by streamlining music licensing, closing a loophole in copyright law covering pre-1972 songs
48M ago
Companies make millions off kid influencers, with little oversight
Rules and regulations aimed at protecting children haven’t kept up with the social media marketplace
4H ago