Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment adding charges

CBS News
Taylor Swift on “Lover” and haters

The 10-time Grammy-winner – the highest-paid celebrity on the planet – opens up about songwriting, family, critics, the sale of her back catalog, and the quality of forgiveness

18H ago

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment adding charges

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress to testify

updated 30M ago

How musicians, industry and Congress united behind new law

The groundbreaking Music Modernization Act helps artists by streamlining music licensing, closing a loophole in copyright law covering pre-1972 songs

48M ago

Companies make millions off kid influencers, with little oversight

Rules and regulations aimed at protecting children haven’t kept up with the social media marketplace

4H ago

