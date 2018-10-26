Hasan Minhaj on “Patriot Act,” finding humor in “feeling like an outsider”

Former “Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj received a Peabody Award for his Netflix stand-up special, “Homecoming King.” Now his new weekly series on Netflix is called “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” He explores complex issues like affirmative action through comedy and storytelling. Minhaj, the executive producer of the series, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss finding humor in life’s pressures and feeling like an outsider.