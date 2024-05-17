Hatley students host living wax museum of famous Mississippians

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is the birthplace of many famous people, and students at a Monroe County school have been doing a deep dive into their lives.

For the past nine weeks, Hatley School’s fourth graders have been researching famous Mississippians.

They brought their research to life.

They turned the Hatley halls into a wax museum, where students portrayed those Mississippi natives and told the stories of their lives and careers.

Teacher Nicole Butler participated in a wax museum when she was in school and thought it would appeal to the students.

“She called me one night and she said ‘Hey what do you think about doing a wax museum’ and I said ‘Oh that would be amazing.’ It was one of my favorite childhood memories from school and we had a great time, I still remember it so we thought the kids would really enjoy the experience too,” Bulter said.

Teacher Kayla Tucker said she hopes the children find inspiration in the project.

“We just hope that they can relate the hard work and dedication, even though they are from Mississippi, can pay off and that they can be successful in life. Because a lot of the kids think that just because they are from Mississippi it means that they can’t do big things sometimes,” Tucker said.

The kids portrayed a variety of famous Mississippians from Jimmy Buffett to B.B. King to Britney Spears.

So, what did they think of their chance in the spotlight?

“I got Elvis Presley for the famous Mississippian project. We were supposed to make like a poster board and get a costume and as you can see that all worked out,” said Cason who portrayed Elvis Presley.

“What do you feel like you learned from it?” asked WCBI.

“A lot of things about Britney Spears. I didn’t know she worked at Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” said Sadie who portrayed Britney Spears.

“I learned how to never give up because she had people said no to her 60 times and then she kept going and kept going and now her books get awards,” said Josie who portrayed Kathryn Stockett.

This is Hatley’s first year having a Famous Mississippians Wax Museum.

