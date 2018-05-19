Hats and fascinators: Style at the royal wedding 2018

Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails for guests who attended the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.

Oprah Winfrey sported a wide-brim hat, and Amal Clooney wore a mustard-colored Stella McCartney dress with a matching fascinator.

In this picture, British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham wears a navy blue fascinator.

