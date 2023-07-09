Hattiesburg native Adam Doleac is cranking out new music this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) – Country music artist Adam Doleac is staying busy this summer, cranking out lots of new music.

WDEF in Chattanooga caught up with the Hattiesburg native at CMA Fest, right after he released his latest song about his wife, “Biggest Fan.”

Doleac just wrapped up his first headline tour earlier this year. He says it was exciting, selling out more shows than they didn’t sell out.

In addition to performing, Doleac is passionate about writing the songs he sings on stage – even for other artists. He’s written for several, including Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and even Kane Brown.

Doleac wrote “Pull It Off” for Kane back in 2016, which was his first cut as a songwriter.

Seven years later, Adam says he already has plenty of other new songs up his sleeve for himself.

“I think we’re going to put a new song out every six weeks for the rest of the year, so we have a lot of new music coming,” Doleac said. “Album two is, I know we just finished album one, but album two’s already probably almost halfway done, so it’s coming. That’s exciting. So do you know when that will come out yet? I don’t know. I just know that we’re going to do song after song after song, and then hopefully one of those things gets rolling up a chart somewhere, and we’ll put the full record out kind’ve behind that.”

Doleac will be on tour this fall with Old Dominion.