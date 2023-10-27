Haunted Library: Halloween fun takes over Columbus-Lowndes Library

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins had a spooky good time at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library.

Games, candy, treats, and fun costumes were all present for anyone in the Halloween spirit.

There was trivia for teens and adults with prizes on the line.

And what’s a family fun event in Columbus without an appearance from Mother Goose?

Kids were able to gather around for a scary story time.

