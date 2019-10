LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are sent to the hospital after a late afternoon crash in Lowndes County.

First responders got a call just before 5 p.m. Sunday after two vehicles traveling in opposite directions crashed into each other.

The wreck happened on Military Road in Lowndes County near the Lowndes County Co-Op.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but witnesses say a woman and a child were taken to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.