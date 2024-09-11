Head-on collision in Oktibbeha County kills Ackerman woman

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman woman was killed in a head-on collision in Oktibbeha County.

Coroner Michael Hunt said the crash happened on Highway 12, west of Starkville, just after 12:30 September 11.

85-year-old Sylvia Ann Moreland died at the scene.

She was the driver of one of the vehicles.

Hunt told WCBI the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

