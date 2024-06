Head-on crash kills two people in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash killed two people in Oktibbeha County Thursday.

Coroner Michael Hunt says 29-year-old Meagan Desemar from Florida died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 39-year-old Tina Robinson of Maben, died later at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The accident happened on Maben Starkville Road, in Maben, just after 8 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

