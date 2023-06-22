COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to be heating back up, heading back into the 90s. Rain is finally going to be backing off for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures are going to be falling into the middle 60s, staying humid tonight. Sky conditions will be going from partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight.

FRIDAY: Hot temperatures returning! End of the week will have temperatures back in the upper 80s. Mostly clear conditions will stick around through most of the day, a passing cloud cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures will be back in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Back in the 90s! High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sky will continue to be mostly clear for the beginning of the weekend. Expect to have warm overnight temperatures in the lower 70s.