Heading into Fall, still feeling hot

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday marks the official beginning of fall…temperatures are reminding us that we live in the South. Staying hot into the beginning of a new season.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is going to be toasty for those High School football games, especially right around kickoff. Maybe start off the game with a trip to the concessions for something cooling, water or ice cream anybody? Throughout the games, conditions will become a little nicer. Temperatures will be slowly dropping into the middle to upper 60s tonight, with another mostly clear sky.

SATURDAY: There are some fun things happening across the corner. Whether it be a collegiate football game or heading to the Air Force Base for Thunder Over Columbus, you are going to want to dress cool, stay hydrated, and throw on some sunscreen. High temperatures are going to the in the middle 90s. A mostly clear sky will provide a lot of access for direct sunlight. Mild conditions at night though will allow for a relaxing evening, with lows again in the middle to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Autumn Equinox is at 7:44AM, marking the official first day of FALL! Will fall be in the room with us? Maybe if you have already started decorating inside of your home. High temperatures will continue in the lower 90s. Another sunny day with a few mixed in clouds. Overnight conditions stay mild, with lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Not much will change for the beginning of the week. Highs will continue in the lower 90s, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Extra clouds will start filling in and across our sky though. A rain chance will be mostly likely on Wednesday, ahead of a possible approaching cold front. End of the week temperatures should feel a little nicer.