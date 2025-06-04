Health departments offering low-cost, free walk-in clinics ahead of school registration

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several County Health Departments are offering low-cost, free walk-in clinics ahead of school registration.

The clinics are for incoming kindergarten and 7th-grade students, both of whom have required vaccinations before starting school in the fall.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance before school entry.

The cost is 10 dollars per shot if the child is uninsured and 20 dollars for college students.

The clinics across the state will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on designated days.

For a list of clinics in our viewing area, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/ready4school.

