Health expert says small goals are more reasonable for the new year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is the biggest promise we make ourselves.

To begin the new year with a healthy lifestyle.

But can we stay committed?

More than 60% of Americans say they resolve to eat healthier and exercise in January.

Fitness Factor Owner and health expert Beth Jeffers encourages others to start slow in order to keep their healthy diet longer.

“Make a plan, sit down, set some realistic goals. I think a lot of times when people begin an exercise program or they make a new year’s resolution, they try to do too many things too fast,” said Jeffers.

Jeffers says it’s best to start with a diet that’s easy to stick to – and reminds us not to look for immediate results.