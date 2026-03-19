Healthcare entrepreneur shares her story with members of the Columbus Exchange Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A healthcare entrepreneur visited the Columbus Exchange Club to share her story and some encouragement.

President of Allegro Family Clinic, Amy Bogue, was featured on Women in Power which is an Inside Success original series.

Bogue was about one in 40,000 chosen to be a part of the series.

In her episode, Healing Beyond Medicine, she tells her story of how service, leadership, and perseverance helped shape her.

She says experiencing bullying in her past helped teach her to help others feel included and comfortable.

Even though this was hard when she was young, it served her when she got older and helped shape her to serve others.

Other trials, such as failing her nursing boards, encouraged her to keep pushing forward – eventually leading to Allegro Family Clinics, where her impact goes beyond the clinics.

She said sometimes fear is a good thing because it pushes you out of your comfort zone, and it’s good to surround yourself with good people.

“You will make mistakes, you will fail, but you will learn from them and be stronger from those….I’d like to tell my younger self, ‘thank you for not giving up’ because I wanted to. In that moment, I really wanted to…Then to be able to say, you know what, that’s going to happen in the real world too. There are so many things I’ve failed at building up our clinics that I was able to get that strength from when you failed in the past, and then you’re like, ‘okay, I’ll just try again,'” said Bogue.

To watch Amy’s episode, you can visit Inside Success TV.

There are currently 6 Allegro Family Clinic locations, 1 Medspa, and 8 pharmacies.

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