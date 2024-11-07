Hearing in Holly Springs called to provide utility service for the city

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation and hearing is underway into Utility Services of the City of Holly Springs.

The Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said the decision comes after months of complaints from customers.

The city denied the Commission’s jurisdiction granted by the Mississippi Legislature, refusing to provide access to Holly Springs Utility District facilities and personnel.

The Commission filed a complaint against the City stating the district is not delivering reasonably adequate electric service.

These include lack of utility management and system maintenance, lack of technical and engineering expertise, inadequate capital spending; inadequate storm response, and lack of adequate vegetation management plans.

The city has been summoned to appear before the commission on January 7.

