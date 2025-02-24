Heart Walk and Health Fair held at Roger Short Soccer Complex

Eric Thomas Open Heart Foundation hosted the event promoting health and wellness to the local community of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Eric Thomas Open Heart Foundation hosted a Heart Walk and Health fair at the Roger Short Soccer Complex in Columbus.

The walk featured dozens of locals who made a lap around the complex and participated in a free Zumba class.

Vendors who promoted healthy living were also at the event.

The founder of the organization, Eric Thomas said when he had heart surgery a couple of years ago and it was devastating to him and his family.

He said this experience inspired him to bring awareness to his community.

Thomas said heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and he hopes to expand their efforts to more communities.

“931,000 people died in 2024 of heart disease,” Thomas said. “It’s the number one killer of Americans. And it’s very important that people take more concern about their health and having a healthy heart. Our foundation is set up to help families. We gave away five scholarships. And to bring awareness. We want to take it, not just in this area, but take it to other places.”

Money raised by the Eric Thomas Open Heart Foundation goes to help people in the local community.

