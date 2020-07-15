SUMMARY: A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday as another hot & humid day is on tap for us. Heat index values could get up to 105 degrees or more. You’ll need to take the proper precautions to stay cool & hydrated. Highs each day over will be in the mid 90s with heat indices between 100 and 110. Some scattered showers and storms are possible heading into the weekend, but not everyone will get them.

WEDNESDAY: It will be another hot & humid summer day for our Wednesday. Highs will go up to the mid 90s with heat indices 100-105 or higher. There is an isolated chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon, but we’ll see a mix of sun & clouds overall. SW light winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Remaining muggy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’ll have the chance for an isolated shower or storm late week. Not everyone will see them and mostly stay dry with a mix of sun & clouds. That will allow temperatures to rise to the mid 90s. With higher humidity levels, heat index values will approach 105-110. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND-EARLY NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are possible for the weekend into early next week. We’ll remain hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

