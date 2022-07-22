Heat and dryness persist into next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs reach into the mid to upper 90s once again as most dry and sunny conditions persist. Drought conditions will likewise continue to prevail as only one major rain chances is on schedule next week.

SATURDAY: Afternoon temperatures max out in the low 90s for what will be a hot but slightly more bearable day. Plenty of sunshine accompanies and chances for rain are relegated to the isolated shower and thunderstorm. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s overnight.

SUNDAY: The low 90s are on tap once again Sunday, with the addition of slightly more overhead cloud cover. Rain chances remain minimal. Lows increase into the upper 70s overnight.