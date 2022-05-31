Heat and humidity continue, storms return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Typical late May and early June weather highlight the forecast this week. Storm chances break the heat somewhat by Thursday.

TUESDAY: Like yesterday, highs return to near 90 degrees today with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight increase in moisture could lead to a slightly better chance of a pop-up downpour this afternoon, but most places will still escape the rain.

WEDNESDAY: June begins with a similar forecast as previous days – hot and humid with just a small chance of an afternoon shower. Highs may sneak into the lower 90s as a weak front approaches from the northwest.

THURSDAY: As said front moves into north MS, scattered to locally numerous showers and storms are expected by afternoon. A few storms may grow strong with gusty winds or hail, but organized severe weather is not expected.

FRIDAY: Even though Thursday’s front will be weak, it should bring in slightly less hot/humid air for at least Friday and parts of Saturday. Rain chances should back off accordingly, and highs should drop back into the 80s.

WEEKEND: The local forecast will be at least partly predicated on what happens in the Gulf – a stronger low moving toward Florida would mean less rain. A weaker low farther south in the FL Straits may mean some isolated showers. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast; regardless, major rain is not expected Saturday or Sunday.