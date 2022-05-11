Heat builds ahead of weekend storm chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures climb toward 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms are possible Thursday but appear more likely by Saturday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun is expected today as highs make a run at 90 degrees by afternoon. A stray shower is possible this evening, especially if any activity forms upstream over Tennessee.

THURSDAY: Heat and increasing humidity highlight the forecast, leading to a much more unstable atmosphere. Isolated showers and possible storms could form in this regime by afternoon, so be prepared for brief downpours in select spots. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90°.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is in store to end the week, but no rain is expected – good news for MSU’s graduation! Temperatures will scale back slightly into the middle 80s.

WEEKEND: Warm and humid weather remains in place both days, but Saturday looks to bring the better chance of scattered afternoon storms.

NEXT WEEK: Heat levels rebound across the region as temperatures inch back closer to 90 degrees yet again by Tuesday.