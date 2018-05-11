Heat Builds Into The Weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. Mild overnight with lows in the low 60s.

SAT/SUN: Very hot and sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Humidity builds in this weekend, putting heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Hot and partly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain around 10%. Mostly clear and mild overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

TUE/WED/THU: Warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 30-40%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.